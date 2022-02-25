Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $20.00

In recent trading session, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) saw 0.7 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.05 trading at $0.19 or 2.70% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That most recent trading price of OSCR’s stock is at a discount of -424.82% from its 52-week high price of $37.00 and is indicating a premium of 18.87% from its 52-week low price of $5.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 2.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.07 in the current quarter.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.70%, in the last five days OSCR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $7.05 price level, adding 3.69% to its value on the day. Oscar Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -12.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.55% in past 5-day. Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) showed a performance of 10.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.71 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.17% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -183.69% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 0.71% for stock’s current value.

Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oscar Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -47.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.44% while that of industry is -1.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -55.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.90%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.10% institutions for Oscar Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at OSCR for having 37.61 million shares of worth $654.11 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 21.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 14.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $251.99 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.12 million shares of worth $36.57 million or 1.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $26.23 million in the company or a holder of 0.86% of company’s stock.