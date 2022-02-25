Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Is Down -19.26% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) saw 1.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.09 trading at $0.02 or 1.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.77M. That closing price of NINE’s stock is at a discount of -255.05% from its 52-week high price of $3.87 and is indicating a premium of 27.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 305.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.56 in the current quarter.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.87%, in the last five days NINE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $1.09 price level, adding 12.1% to its value on the day. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.38% in past 5-day. Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) showed a performance of -19.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 million shares which calculate 8.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -152.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -152.29% for stock’s current value.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nine Energy Service Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -44.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.02% while that of industry is 38.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.30% in the current quarter and calculating 44.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $95.8 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $100 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $61.97 million and $66.63 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 54.60% while estimating it to be 50.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -50.70% during past 5 years.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.95% institutions for Nine Energy Service Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SCF Partners, Inc. is the top institutional holder at NINE for having 9.09 million shares of worth $16.63 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 27.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Clarity Financial, LLC, which was holding about 4.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.67 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Natural Resources Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $0.63 million or 1.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.61 million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.