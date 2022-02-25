Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) 4.84% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) saw 46.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at -$0.01 or -0.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.85M. That closing price of MULN’s stock is at a discount of -2464.52% from its 52-week high price of $15.90 and is indicating a premium of 4.84% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.98%, in the last five days MULN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 33.33% to its value on the day. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.14% in past 5-day. Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) showed a performance of -81.30% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3609.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3609.68% for stock’s current value.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mullen Automotive Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -94.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 126.03% while that of industry is -0.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 146.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 100.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $37.3 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021. Company posted $14.8 million and $19.41 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 152.00% while estimating it to be 91.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.70% during past 5 years.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 44.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.73% institutions for Mullen Automotive Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.