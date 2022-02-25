Molecular Data Inc. Shares Rise 14.29% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw 6.97 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.02 or 12.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.18M. That closing price of MKD’s stock is at a discount of -1200.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.82 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 6.29 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.52%, in the last five days MKD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 21.7% to its value on the day. Molecular Data Inc.’s shares saw a change of -36.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.52% in past 5-day. Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) showed a performance of -19.12% in past 30-days.

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.26% institutions for Molecular Data Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MKD for having 2.29 million shares of worth $0.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 1.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which was holding about 1.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.52 million.