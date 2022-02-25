Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Reduces -6.76% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) saw 2.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.93 trading at -$0.79 or -6.78% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.16B. That most recent trading price of LAUR’s stock is at a discount of -20.13% from its 52-week high price of $13.13 and is indicating a premium of 39.34% from its 52-week low price of $6.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.78%, in the last five days LAUR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $10.93 price level, adding 11.64% to its value on the day. Laureate Education Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.76% in past 5-day. Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) showed a performance of -0.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.89 million shares which calculate 2.66 days to cover the short interests.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Laureate Education Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 30.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 183.48% while that of industry is 11.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -92.80% in the current quarter and calculating 87.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $294.3 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $207.55 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $285.22 million and $194.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.20% while estimating it to be 6.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -122.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

LAUR Dividends

Laureate Education Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 111.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 111.96% institutions for Laureate Education Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at LAUR for having 18.09 million shares of worth $307.33 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 15.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P., which was holding about 9.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $152.9 million.

On the other hand, Delaware Ivy High Income Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.11 million shares of worth $86.78 million or 4.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.58 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $61.99 million in the company or a holder of 3.11% of company’s stock.