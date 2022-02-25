Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Has Made The -9.95% Recovery, Could Gain Another -251.42% Ahead

In recent trading session, Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) saw 3.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.22 trading at -$0.82 or -16.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $752.98M. That most recent trading price of LTCH’s stock is at a discount of -251.42% from its 52-week high price of $14.83 and is indicating a discount of -9.95% from its 52-week low price of $4.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Latch Inc. (LTCH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.28 in the current quarter.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.37%, in the last five days LTCH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $4.22 price level, adding 24.91% to its value on the day. Latch Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.10% in past 5-day. Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) showed a performance of -14.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.77 million shares which calculate 12.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.35% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -255.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -18.48% for stock’s current value.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Latch Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 41.15% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.64 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $21.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47.92% institutions for Latch Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at LTCH for having 14.0 million shares of worth $157.78 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.84 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.61 million shares of worth $29.45 million or 1.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $25.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.