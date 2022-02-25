Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Stock Jumped 32.37% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) saw 2.27 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.47 trading at -$0.11 or -2.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.09B. That most recent trading price of KOS’s stock is at a discount of -13.87% from its 52-week high price of $5.09 and is indicating a premium of 59.73% from its 52-week low price of $1.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 10.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.15 in the current quarter.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.29%, in the last five days KOS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $4.47 price level, adding 5.7% to its value on the day. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 32.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.05% in past 5-day. Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) showed a performance of -3.38% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.87 to the stock, which implies a rise of 23.85% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.71 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -78.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 17.0% for stock’s current value.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Kosmos Energy Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 100.88% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.75% while that of industry is 68.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $380.81 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.00% during past 5 years.

KOS Dividends

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 89.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.67%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89.86% institutions for Kosmos Energy Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at KOS for having 48.58 million shares of worth $168.08 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 41.7 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $144.27 million.

On the other hand, GMO Resources Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 24.41 million shares of worth $89.35 million or 5.40% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.22 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $48.4 million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.