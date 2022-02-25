Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Shares Are Down -8.09 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.16 trading at $0.09 or 4.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $215.50M. That closing price of KPLT’s stock is at a discount of -640.74% from its 52-week high price of $16.00 and is indicating a premium of 8.8% from its 52-week low price of $1.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.35%, in the last five days KPLT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $2.16 price level, adding 8.47% to its value on the day. Katapult Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -35.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.09% in past 5-day. Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) showed a performance of -7.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.54 million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $72.59 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $75.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 58.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.91% institutions for Katapult Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tiger Global Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at KPLT for having 5.0 million shares of worth $27.15 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Iridian Asset Management LLC, which was holding about 2.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $14.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.55 million shares of worth $8.4 million or 1.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.73 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $3.96 million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.