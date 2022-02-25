Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) Up 284.00% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) saw 5.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.40 trading at $0.16 or 7.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $87.10M. That closing price of KAVL’s stock is at a discount of -1375.0% from its 52-week high price of $35.40 and is indicating a premium of 78.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 9.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.14%, in the last five days KAVL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $2.40 price level, adding 21.31% to its value on the day. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 222.02% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.00% in past 5-day. Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL) showed a performance of 284.00% in past 30-days.

KAVL Dividends

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.94% institutions for Kaival Brands Innovations Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at KAVL for having 71670.0 shares of worth $53415.0. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 52628.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $39223.0.