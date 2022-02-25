Is BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Expensive At $0.74? Hereâ€™s How To Know.

In last trading session, BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) saw 2.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.25. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $0.74 trading at -$0.02 or -2.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $312.40M. That closing price of BESTâ€™s stock is at a discount of -237.84% from its 52-week high price of $2.50 and is indicating a premium of 16.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BEST Inc. (BEST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.08 in the current quarter.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.09%, in the last five days BEST remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $0.74 price level, adding 32.11% to its value on the day. BEST Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -12.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -30.53% in past 5-day. BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) showed a performance of -2.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.35 million shares which calculate 4.99 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.46 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.46 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.46. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -502.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -502.7% for stockâ€™s current value.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.70% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.5 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $984.42 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $1.44 billion and $996.23 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4.10% while estimating it to be -1.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -977.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

BEST Dividends

BEST Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 08 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.41% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 23.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.44% institutions for BEST Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BEST for having 12.97 million shares of worth $21.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.17% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which was holding about 10.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 3.99% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.7 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.4 million shares of worth $2.42 million or 0.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.11 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of companyâ€™s stock.