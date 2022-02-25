Is Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), -2765.28% Away From High, Poised For A Strong Comeback?

In recent trading session, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) saw 2.85 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.93 trading at -$2.45 or -55.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.44M. That most recent trading price of BXRX’s stock is at a discount of -2765.28% from its 52-week high price of $55.30 and is indicating a discount of -86.53% from its 52-week low price of $3.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 159.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.77 in the current quarter.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -55.82%, in the last five days BXRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $1.93 price level, adding 60.77% to its value on the day. Baudax Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -42.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.78% in past 5-day. Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) showed a performance of -35.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $61.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 96.85% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $52.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $70.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3526.94% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -2620.21% for stock’s current value.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Baudax Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -81.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 79.64% while that of industry is 16.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 96.00% in the current quarter and calculating 61.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 165.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $620k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $990k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $76k and $198k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 715.80% while estimating it to be 400.00% for the next quarter.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 17.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.90%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 17.73% institutions for Baudax Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BXRX for having 0.13 million shares of worth $1.02 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.16% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.1 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.8 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 66778.0 shares of worth $1.32 million or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36299.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.72 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.