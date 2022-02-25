IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Could Grow By 23.81% Or More

In last trading session, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) saw 27.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.20 trading at $1.11 or 27.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $498.84M. That closing price of IRNT’s stock is at a discount of -813.46% from its 52-week high price of $47.50 and is indicating a premium of 49.04% from its 52-week low price of $2.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IronNet Inc. (IRNT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.19 in the current quarter.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 27.14%, in the last five days IRNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $5.20 price level, adding 15.72% to its value on the day. IronNet Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.68% in past 5-day. IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) showed a performance of 69.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.62 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.13 to the stock, which implies a fall of -1.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -15.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.27% for stock’s current value.

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.85 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 35.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.58% institutions for IronNet Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC is the top institutional holder at IRNT for having 6.0 million shares of worth $102.33 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 3.88 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $66.22 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.13 million shares of worth $53.37 million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $12.86 million in the company or a holder of 0.85% of company’s stock.