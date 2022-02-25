IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Gained Nearly 49.43% Last Month.

In last trading session, IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) saw 3.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $15.60 trading at $1.88 or 13.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.17B. That closing price of IONQâ€™s stock is at a discount of -130.13% from its 52-week high price of $35.90 and is indicating a premium of 54.68% from its 52-week low price of $7.07. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.70%, in the last five days IONQ remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $15.60 price level, adding 2.68% to its value on the day. IonQ Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -6.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.39% in past 5-day. IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) showed a performance of 49.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.56 million shares which calculate 0.64 days to cover the short interests.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.14 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.16 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

IONQ Dividends

IonQ Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.80% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 28.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 38.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.96% institutions for IonQ Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at IONQ for having 8.14 million shares of worth $84.63 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.23% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Levin Capital Strategies, LP, which was holding about 2.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 1.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.8 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.42 million shares of worth $6.33 million or 0.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12989.0 shares on Aug 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of companyâ€™s stock.