IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO), Stock Jumps 19.30% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In recent trading session, IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) saw 3.38 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $107.27 trading at -$0.54 or -0.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $43.34B. That most recent trading price of INFO’s stock is at a discount of -26.62% from its 52-week high price of $135.82 and is indicating a premium of 17.21% from its 52-week low price of $88.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.50%, in the last five days INFO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $107.27 price level, adding 1.37% to its value on the day. IHS Markit Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -18.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.41% in past 5-day. IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) showed a performance of -4.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.13 million shares which calculate 8.46 days to cover the short interests.

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IHS Markit Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.40% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 9.35% while that of industry is 17.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 15.30% in the current quarter and calculating 12.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.14 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.17 billion in the next quarter that will end on Feb 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 46.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.12%.

INFO Dividends

IHS Markit Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.18% institutions for IHS Markit Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at INFO for having 38.92 million shares of worth $4.54 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 27.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.15 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.14 million shares of worth $1.18 billion or 2.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $976.22 million in the company or a holder of 2.10% of company’s stock.