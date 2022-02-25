ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) Is Currently -13.46% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) saw 3.09 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.69 trading at $0.45 or 2.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $67.14B. That most recent trading price of IBN’s stock is at a discount of -13.46% from its 52-week high price of $22.34 and is indicating a premium of 27.37% from its 52-week low price of $14.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.02 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.04 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.34%, in the last five days IBN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the stock touched $19.69 price level, adding 2.33% to its value on the day. ICICI Bank Limited’s shares saw a change of -2.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.61% in past 5-day. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) showed a performance of -8.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.71 million shares which calculate 1.99 days to cover the short interests.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ICICI Bank Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 2.07% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 35.38% while that of industry is 4.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.80% in the current quarter and calculating 31.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 40.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.10% during past 5 years.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.00% institutions for ICICI Bank Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at IBN for having 58.93 million shares of worth $1.11 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Lone Pine Capital Llc, which was holding about 39.75 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $750.09 million.

On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 18.51 million shares of worth $391.49 million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.55 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $350.04 million in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.