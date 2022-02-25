HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Reduces -8.87% In A Week: Whatâ€™s Lifting The Stock?

In recent trading session, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) saw 3.43 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $33.42 trading at -$1.11 or -3.20% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $37.61B. That most recent trading price of HPQâ€™s stock is at a discount of -18.64% from its 52-week high price of $39.65 and is indicating a premium of 21.87% from its 52-week low price of $26.11. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume of 10.18 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HP Inc. (HPQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.02 in the current quarter.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.20%, in the last five days HPQ remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $33.42 price level, adding 9.09% to its value on the day. HP Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -8.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.87% in past 5-day. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) showed a performance of -1.29% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $37.24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.26% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $50.00. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -49.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.2% for stockâ€™s current value.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HP Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 10.03% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.90% in the current quarter and calculating 9.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.52 billion for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $16.12 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.40% during past 5 years. In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 166.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 17.29%.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.17% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 84.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.10% institutions for HP Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HPQ for having 111.55 million shares of worth $4.2 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.30% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 104.18 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 9.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.92 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 72.93 million shares of worth $2.0 billion or 6.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 33.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $928.84 million in the company or a holder of 3.14% of companyâ€™s stock.