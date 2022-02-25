How To Know If SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) Is Expensive At $39.13.

In last trading session, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) saw 7.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $39.13 trading at $5.04 or 14.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.05B. That closing price of S’s stock is at a discount of -100.69% from its 52-week high price of $78.53 and is indicating a premium of 13.03% from its 52-week low price of $34.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.78%, in the last five days S remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $39.13 price level, adding 12.32% to its value on the day. SentinelOne Inc.’s shares saw a change of -22.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.81% in past 5-day. SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) showed a performance of -0.33% in past 30-days.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $60.66 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $68.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on December 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 115.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 115.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 115.70% institutions for SentinelOne Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the top institutional holder at S for having 34.44 million shares of worth $1.74 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 82.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Third Point, LLC, which was holding about 26.71 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 64.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.35 billion.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.94 million shares of worth $210.88 million or 9.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.77 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $203.46 million in the company or a holder of 9.04% of company’s stock.