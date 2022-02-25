How To Know If Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Is Expensive At $76.91.

In recent trading session, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) saw 2.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $76.91 trading at $1.49 or 1.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $123.16B. That most recent trading price of RIO’s stock is at a discount of -22.1% from its 52-week high price of $93.91 and is indicating a premium of 22.53% from its 52-week low price of $59.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.37 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.98%, in the last five days RIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/22/22 when the stock touched $76.91 price level, adding 2.76% to its value on the day. Rio Tinto Group’s shares saw a change of 12.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.00% in past 5-day. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) showed a performance of 2.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.11 million shares which calculate 3.93 days to cover the short interests.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Rio Tinto Group is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.03% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -23.61% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 71.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 23.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.60%.

RIO Dividends

Rio Tinto Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 9.08%, the share has a forward dividend of 6.85 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 5.93%.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.95% institutions for Rio Tinto Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at RIO for having 13.36 million shares of worth $892.6 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 1.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, which was holding about 10.93 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $730.46 million.

On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Fenway Funds-Equity Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 9.94 million shares of worth $628.92 million or 0.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.07 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $138.36 million in the company or a holder of 0.17% of company’s stock.