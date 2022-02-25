HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Drops -56.46%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In last trading session, HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) saw 5.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.99 trading at -$19.44 or -56.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $833.29M. That closing price of HHR’s stock is at a discount of -354.84% from its 52-week high price of $68.18 and is indicating a discount of -104.34% from its 52-week low price of $30.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 259.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.42 in the current quarter.

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -56.46%, in the last five days HHR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $14.99 price level, adding 67.14% to its value on the day. HeadHunter Group PLC’s shares saw a change of -70.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -66.24% in past 5-day. HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) showed a performance of -60.33% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4969.92 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4078.81 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6322.41. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -42077.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -27110.21% for stock’s current value.

HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that HeadHunter Group PLC is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -71.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 120.29% while that of industry is 8.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.90% in the current quarter and calculating 104.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 87.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $59.42 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $61.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $33.19 million and $37.19 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 79.00% while estimating it to be 65.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 55.60%.

HHR Dividends

HeadHunter Group PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 16 and March 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.37 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59.37% institutions for HeadHunter Group PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at HHR for having 5.22 million shares of worth $266.92 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, which was holding about 3.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $157.23 million.

On the other hand, Virtus Opportunities Tr-Virtus KAR International Small-Mid Cap Fd and Price (T.Rowe) International Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.25 million shares of worth $158.66 million or 6.42% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $52.69 million in the company or a holder of 1.97% of company’s stock.