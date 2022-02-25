Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Could Really Rise To $45.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) saw 5.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.03 trading at -$3.45 or -19.74% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $966.11M. That closing price of GDYN’s stock is at a discount of -205.13% from its 52-week high price of $42.81 and is indicating a premium of 1.35% from its 52-week low price of $13.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.88 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 560.72K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -19.74%, in the last five days GDYN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $14.03 price level, adding 35.08% to its value on the day. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -63.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -34.96% in past 5-day. Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) showed a performance of -43.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.6 million shares which calculate 3.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $45.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -220.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.04% for stock’s current value.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -43.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 150.00% while that of industry is 13.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 40.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 82.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $58.55 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $57.14 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $30.13 million and $39.13 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 94.40% while estimating it to be 46.00% for the next quarter.

GDYN Dividends

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 113.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.89% institutions for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at GDYN for having 5.89 million shares of worth $171.96 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Riverbridge Partners LLC, which was holding about 2.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.83 million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.0 million shares of worth $63.15 million or 4.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $65.75 million in the company or a holder of 3.62% of company’s stock.