Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Shares Plunged -15.26% In A Week – But Can It Maintain Its Gains?

In last trading session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) saw 12.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.61 trading at $0.34 or 7.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.19B. That closing price of DNA’s stock is at a discount of -244.03% from its 52-week high price of $15.86 and is indicating a premium of 10.2% from its 52-week low price of $4.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 11.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.96%, in the last five days DNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $4.61 price level, adding 13.67% to its value on the day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.26% in past 5-day. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) showed a performance of -4.55% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 42.91 million shares which calculate 5.13 days to cover the short interests.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $55.25 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $59.8 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 73.45 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73.45% institutions for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Viking Global Investors, L.P. is the top institutional holder at DNA for having 302.94 million shares of worth $3.51 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 23.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is General Atlantic, L.P., which was holding about 114.89 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.33 billion.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 19.82 million shares of worth $273.97 million or 1.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.8 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $218.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.21% of company’s stock.