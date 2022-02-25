Does CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Look Expensive At $42.53? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) saw 3.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.53 trading at $10.27 or 31.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.89B. That most recent trading price of CARG’s stock is at a premium of 6.49% from its 52-week high price of $39.77 and is indicating a premium of 46.79% from its 52-week low price of $22.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CarGurus Inc. (CARG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.3 in the current quarter.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 31.84%, in the last five days CARG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $42.53 price level, adding 6.16% to its value on the day. CarGurus Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.06% in past 5-day. CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) showed a performance of 7.86% in past 30-days.

CarGurus Inc. (CARG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CarGurus Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.59% while that of industry is 10.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 61.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $279.89 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $302.22 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $151.55 million and $171.37 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 84.70% while estimating it to be 76.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 43.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 83.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 19.40%.

CARG Dividends

CarGurus Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 103.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 109.60%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 103.41% institutions for CarGurus Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at CARG for having 10.83 million shares of worth $364.46 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 10.65% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.91 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $333.31 million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.24 million shares of worth $108.8 million or 3.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.54 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $79.74 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.