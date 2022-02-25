Does Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Look Expensive At $5.73? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) saw 0.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.73 trading at $0.09 or 1.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That most recent trading price of BFLY’s stock is at a discount of -276.96% from its 52-week high price of $21.60 and is indicating a premium of 18.5% from its 52-week low price of $4.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.11 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.60%, in the last five days BFLY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $5.73 price level, adding 1.55% to its value on the day. Butterfly Network Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.08% in past 5-day. Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) showed a performance of 0.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.98 million shares which calculate 6.11 days to cover the short interests.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Butterfly Network Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 98.67% while that of industry is 4.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17 million for the same.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 28 and April 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.77% institutions for Butterfly Network Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at BFLY for having 13.22 million shares of worth $138.04 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 12.74 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $132.99 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.78 million shares of worth $61.9 million or 5.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.24 million shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $43.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.