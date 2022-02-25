Does Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Look Expensive At $134.93? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) saw 2.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.41. Company’s recent per share price level of $134.93 trading at $1.51 or 1.14% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $121.32B. That most recent trading price of AMAT’s stock is at a discount of -23.81% from its 52-week high price of $167.06 and is indicating a premium of 21.81% from its 52-week low price of $105.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.14%, in the last five days AMAT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $134.93 price level, adding 1.53% to its value on the day. Applied Materials Inc.’s shares saw a change of -15.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.35% in past 5-day. Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) showed a performance of 0.32% in past 30-days.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Applied Materials Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.98% while that of industry is 14.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.80% in the current quarter and calculating 19.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.17 billion for the same. And 21 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.4 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 63.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.53%.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 16 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.06% institutions for Applied Materials Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AMAT for having 74.89 million shares of worth $9.64 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 8.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 73.23 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.43 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 25.51 million shares of worth $3.28 billion or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $2.47 billion in the company or a holder of 2.16% of company’s stock.