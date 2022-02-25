Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.38?

In last trading session, Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) saw 1.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.38 trading at $0.03 or 7.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.88M. That closing price of DSS’s stock is at a discount of -1128.95% from its 52-week high price of $4.67 and is indicating a premium of 13.16% from its 52-week low price of $0.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 785.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.11%, in the last five days DSS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $0.38 price level, adding 9.52% to its value on the day. Document Security Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.79% in past 5-day. Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) showed a performance of -10.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.39 million shares which calculate 0.45 days to cover the short interests.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Document Security Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -69.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -147.46% while that of industry is 18.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.11 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.10% during past 5 years.

DSS Dividends

Document Security Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.65 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.65% institutions for Document Security Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DSS for having 1.89 million shares of worth $2.44 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.37 million shares of worth $1.77 million or 1.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.44 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.56 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.