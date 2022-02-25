Do You Like Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) At $2.74?

In last trading session, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw 25.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.22. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.74 trading at $0.05 or 1.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $273.23M. That closing price of BBIG’s stock is at a discount of -355.84% from its 52-week high price of $12.49 and is indicating a premium of 28.83% from its 52-week low price of $1.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 35.40 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.86%, in the last five days BBIG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $2.74 price level, adding 20.58% to its value on the day. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.68% in past 5-day. Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) showed a performance of -8.97% in past 30-days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.00% during past 5 years.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.92% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.30% institutions for Vinco Ventures Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at BBIG for having 8.81 million shares of worth $56.47 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 6.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.08 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.68 million shares of worth $10.79 million or 1.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $4.49 million in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.