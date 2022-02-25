Do You Like Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) At $11.51?

In recent trading session, Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) saw 2.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.21. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.51 trading at $2.22 or 23.84% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.05B. That most recent trading price of PGRE’s stock is at a discount of -1.22% from its 52-week high price of $11.65 and is indicating a premium of 32.32% from its 52-week low price of $7.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.03 in the current quarter.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 23.84%, in the last five days PGRE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $11.51 price level, adding 0.17% to its value on the day. Paramount Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.62% in past 5-day. Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) showed a performance of 7.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.88 million shares which calculate 2.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.00 to the stock, which implies a fall of -4.64% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -47.7% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 30.5% for stock’s current value.

Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Paramount Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.09% while that of industry is 3.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 142.90% in the current quarter and calculating 200.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $181.87 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $183.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $182.36 million and $181.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.30% while estimating it to be 1.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.60% during past 5 years.

PGRE Dividends

Paramount Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 3.01%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.28 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.23%.

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.76% institutions for Paramount Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PGRE for having 26.03 million shares of worth $234.03 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 11.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, which was holding about 19.88 million shares on Dec 30, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $179.73 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.25 million shares of worth $69.94 million or 3.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.31 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $47.73 million in the company or a holder of 2.42% of company’s stock.