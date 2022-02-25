Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) Rises 8.59%, But An Additional Surge May Follow.

In last trading session, Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) saw 5.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.92 trading at $0.31 or 8.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.27B. That closing price of DM’s stock is at a discount of -496.43% from its 52-week high price of $23.38 and is indicating a premium of 17.09% from its 52-week low price of $3.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.59%, in the last five days DM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $3.92 price level, adding 7.55% to its value on the day. Desktop Metal Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.20% in past 5-day. Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM) showed a performance of 3.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.95 million shares which calculate 3.99 days to cover the short interests.

Desktop Metal Inc. (DM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Desktop Metal Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -52.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 54.39% while that of industry is 38.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -12.50% in the current quarter and calculating -433.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 522.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $46.35 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $52 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $16.47 million and $11.31 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 181.40% while estimating it to be 359.60% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -396.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.00%.

DM Dividends

Desktop Metal Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Desktop Metal Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.10% institutions for Desktop Metal Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. KPCB XVI Associates, LLC is the top institutional holder at DM for having 17.5 million shares of worth $125.45 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 14.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $103.3 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 4.78 million shares of worth $31.18 million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $32.05 million in the company or a holder of 1.44% of company’s stock.