Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Has Already Recovered 21.63%, But Another -20.57% Drop Cannot Be Ruled Out.

In recent trading session, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) saw 7.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.04 trading at -$4.8 or -8.60% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.92B. That most recent trading price of DELL’s stock is at a discount of -20.57% from its 52-week high price of $61.54 and is indicating a premium of 21.63% from its 52-week low price of $40.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.60%, in the last five days DELL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $51.04 price level, adding 14.81% to its value on the day. Dell Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.38% in past 5-day. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) showed a performance of 0.72% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.49% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $54.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $78.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.8% for stock’s current value.

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -28.10% in the current quarter and calculating -31.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

13 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $27.51 billion for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $24.55 billion in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2022. Company posted $26.15 billion and $23.4 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.20% while estimating it to be 4.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.00% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.65%.

DELL Dividends

Dell Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.10% institutions for Dell Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at DELL for having 37.07 million shares of worth $3.86 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 12.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Elliott Investment Management L.P., which was holding about 24.83 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.58 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 22.18 million shares of worth $2.31 billion or 7.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.44 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $774.11 million in the company or a holder of 2.57% of company’s stock.