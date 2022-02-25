Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) Drops -6.90 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In recent trading session, Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.24 trading at -$0.24 or -6.90% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.91M. That most recent trading price of DTST’s stock is at a discount of -437.04% from its 52-week high price of $17.40 and is indicating a premium of 17.9% from its 52-week low price of $2.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 909.28K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Data Storage Corporation (DTST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.90%, in the last five days DTST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $3.24 price level, adding 18.39% to its value on the day. Data Storage Corporation’s shares saw a change of 13.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.26% in past 5-day. Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) showed a performance of 15.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 1.2 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 59.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -146.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -146.91% for stock’s current value.

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.6 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.10% during past 5 years.

DTST Dividends

Data Storage Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 30 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 37.35% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.99% institutions for Data Storage Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at DTST for having 0.34 million shares of worth $1.5 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 5.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.51 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 56314.0 shares of worth $0.24 million or 0.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41413.0 shares on Oct 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.17 million in the company or a holder of 0.62% of company’s stock.