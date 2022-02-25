CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) Has Recovered 14.39% So Far, But Another -187.77% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In recent trading session, CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) saw 0.78 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.39 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $19.08M. That most recent trading price of CTEK’s stock is at a discount of -105.04% from its 52-week high price of $2.85 and is indicating a premium of 14.39% from its 52-week low price of $1.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 197.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days CTEK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $1.39 price level, adding 14.72% to its value on the day. CynergisTek Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.30% in past 5-day. CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK) showed a performance of 11.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.25% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -187.77% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -187.77% for stock’s current value.

CynergisTek Inc. (CTEK) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -145.50% in the current quarter and calculating -37.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.27 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.65 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $4.7 million and $4.17 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -9.10% while estimating it to be 11.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -67.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -218.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

CTEK Dividends

CynergisTek Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CynergisTek Inc. (AMEX:CTEK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.10% institutions for CynergisTek Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Horton Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CTEK for having 0.79 million shares of worth $1.14 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 6.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is King Luther Capital Management, which was holding about 0.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.58 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and World Funds Tr-Perkins Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.16 million shares of worth $0.29 million or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 90000.0 shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.13 million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.