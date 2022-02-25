Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Jumps 10.14%, But Additional Rally May Be Imminent

In last trading session, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) saw 6.93 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.58 trading at $3.92 or 10.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.53B. That closing price of CFLT’s stock is at a discount of -123.04% from its 52-week high price of $94.97 and is indicating a premium of 11.44% from its 52-week low price of $37.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.14%, in the last five days CFLT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $42.58 price level, adding 26.52% to its value on the day. Confluent Inc.’s shares saw a change of -44.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.52% in past 5-day. Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) showed a performance of -24.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.41 million shares which calculate 3.17 days to cover the short interests.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Confluent Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 11.63% while that of industry is 15.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $109.9 million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $110.98 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -141.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.50%.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.51 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.51% institutions for Confluent Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Coatue Management Llc is the top institutional holder at CFLT for having 7.15 million shares of worth $426.37 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Durable Capital Partners LP, which was holding about 6.01 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $358.2 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.12 million shares of worth $87.64 million or 1.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $66.95 million in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.