Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) At $3.67: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) saw 4.22 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.67 trading at $0.3 or 8.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $423.98M. That most recent trading price of CISO’s stock is at a discount of -1262.4% from its 52-week high price of $50.00 and is indicating a premium of 38.69% from its 52-week low price of $2.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 269.82K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.86%, in the last five days CISO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/25/22 when the stock touched $3.67 price level, adding 16.78% to its value on the day. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation’s shares saw a change of -82.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.69% in past 5-day. Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) showed a performance of -7.92% in past 30-days.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.00 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.00% institutions for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company.

