Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $1.32?

In last trading session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) saw 7.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.32 trading at $0.13 or 10.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $334.46M. That closing price of CENN’s stock is at a discount of -1479.55% from its 52-week high price of $20.85 and is indicating a premium of 9.85% from its 52-week low price of $1.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 6.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 10.92%, in the last five days CENN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $1.32 price level, adding 7.69% to its value on the day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -75.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.04% in past 5-day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) showed a performance of -37.14% in past 30-days.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 39.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.28% institutions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.