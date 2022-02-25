Buy, Sell Or Hold Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) At $10.98?

In last trading session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw 32.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.98 trading at $1.76 or 19.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.72B. That closing price of OPEN’s stock is at a discount of -193.72% from its 52-week high price of $32.25 and is indicating a premium of 25.87% from its 52-week low price of $8.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 12.91 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 19.09%, in the last five days OPEN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $10.98 price level, adding 2.83% to its value on the day. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.23% in past 5-day. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) showed a performance of 22.14% in past 30-days.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Opendoor Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -36.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.75% while that of industry is 15.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 59.20% in the current quarter and calculating 62.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 184.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.14 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.34 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $248.89 million and $747.27 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1,162.20% while estimating it to be 346.50% for the next quarter.

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.10%.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 02 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 64.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 64.30% institutions for Opendoor Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at OPEN for having 45.92 million shares of worth $942.67 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, which was holding about 41.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $850.36 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 13.73 million shares of worth $281.91 million or 2.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.18 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $229.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.83% of company’s stock.