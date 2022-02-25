Buy, Sell Or Hold Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) At $13.59?

In recent trading session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.59 trading at -$0.41 or -2.93% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.31B. That most recent trading price of LAZR’s stock is at a discount of -130.98% from its 52-week high price of $31.39 and is indicating a premium of 15.23% from its 52-week low price of $11.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 6.39 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.93%, in the last five days LAZR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $13.59 price level, adding 15.33% to its value on the day. Luminar Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -17.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -14.53% in past 5-day. Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) showed a performance of 12.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.55 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $14.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $38.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -179.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.02% for stock’s current value.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 96.00% in the current quarter and calculating -12.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 123.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $11.83 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.38 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $2.43 million and $4.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 386.40% while estimating it to be 94.20% for the next quarter.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42.38% institutions for Luminar Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LAZR for having 18.91 million shares of worth $319.84 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 7.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is G2VP I Associates, LLC, which was holding about 10.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $179.23 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 5.91 million shares of worth $92.2 million or 2.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.4 million shares on Dec 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $91.35 million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.