Bloom Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:BE) Forecasted Growth Is -80.81% Or More

In last trading session, Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) saw 5.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.91 trading at $2.43 or 13.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.60B. That closing price of BE’s stock is at a discount of -85.89% from its 52-week high price of $37.01 and is indicating a premium of 36.97% from its 52-week low price of $12.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.53 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.90%, in the last five days BE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/24/22 when the stock touched $19.91 price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. Bloom Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of -9.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.76% in past 5-day. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) showed a performance of 30.81% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 25.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -80.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.59% for stock’s current value.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Bloom Energy Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 65.45% while that of industry is 15.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 71.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 19.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $308.8 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $258.48 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $249.39 million and $194.01 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.80% while estimating it to be 33.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.80% during past 5 years.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 11 and April 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.88% institutions for Bloom Energy Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BE for having 20.43 million shares of worth $382.4 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 14.0 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $262.01 million.

On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 8.91 million shares of worth $190.9 million or 6.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.7 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $69.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.51% of company’s stock.