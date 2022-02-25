Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Projected To Shrink By -83.4% Or More

In recent trading session, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) saw 5.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.62 trading at -$5.38 or -10.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.33B. That most recent trading price of BYND’s stock is at a discount of -273.18% from its 52-week high price of $162.78 and is indicating a premium of 2.22% from its 52-week low price of $42.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 3.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.56 in the current quarter.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.98%, in the last five days BYND remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $43.62 price level, adding 22.76% to its value on the day. Beyond Meat Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.91% in past 5-day. Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) showed a performance of -19.93% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $55.07 to the stock, which implies a rise of 20.79% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $32.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 26.64% for stock’s current value.

Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -33.30% in the current quarter and calculating -35.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 37.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $133.14 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $176.79 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $108.16 million and $149.43 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.10% while estimating it to be 18.30% for the next quarter.

BYND Dividends

Beyond Meat Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 04 and May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.99% institutions for Beyond Meat Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at BYND for having 8.47 million shares of worth $552.0 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 28.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 4.99 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 16.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $325.47 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 1.62 million shares of worth $170.12 million or 5.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $149.46 million in the company or a holder of 4.81% of company’s stock.