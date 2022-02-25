Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Is -9.42% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.1300?

In last trading session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw 2.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.25 trading at $0.09 or 7.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $158.28M. That closing price of ATOS’s stock is at a discount of -684.0% from its 52-week high price of $9.80 and is indicating a premium of 9.6% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.76%, in the last five days ATOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 9.97% to its value on the day. Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.42% in past 5-day. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) showed a performance of -3.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.16 million shares which calculate 6.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 80.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.75. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -600.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -220.0% for stock’s current value.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 94.30% in the current quarter and calculating -50.00% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.40% during past 5 years.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 25.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 25.19% institutions for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ATOS for having 9.55 million shares of worth $31.14 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 7.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.0 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.57 million shares of worth $11.63 million or 2.82% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.78 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $6.31 million in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.