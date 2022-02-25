Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s 12-Month Price Target Is Now Set At $19.85.

In last trading session, Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) saw 8.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.50 trading at $0.17 or 5.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.29B. That closing price of ARVL’s stock is at a discount of -684.57% from its 52-week high price of $27.46 and is indicating a premium of 16.86% from its 52-week low price of $2.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.87 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arrival (ARVL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.11%, in the last five days ARVL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $3.50 price level, adding 16.67% to its value on the day. Arrival’s shares saw a change of -52.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.25% in past 5-day. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) showed a performance of -1.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.22 million shares which calculate 6.74 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.96 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $19.85. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -467.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -152.29% for stock’s current value.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.83% institutions for Arrival that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at ARVL for having 15.53 million shares of worth $204.28 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, which was holding about 12.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $166.41 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 10.73 million shares of worth $100.75 million or 1.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.38 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $83.95 million in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.