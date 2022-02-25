AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Stock Has Fallen -29.13% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In recent trading session, AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw 2.22 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.44. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at -$0.01 or -1.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $38.63M. That most recent trading price of AIKI’s stock is at a discount of -246.34% from its 52-week high price of $1.42 and is indicating a premium of 12.2% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.67 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.01 in the current quarter.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.85%, in the last five days AIKI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 6.16% to its value on the day. AIkido Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.97% in past 5-day. AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) showed a performance of -15.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.4 million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -387.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -387.8% for stock’s current value.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AIkido Pharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.26% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.82% while that of industry is 8.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 66.60% during past 5 years.

AIKI Dividends

AIkido Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 23 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16.39% institutions for AIkido Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AIKI for having 4.14 million shares of worth $3.41 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.27 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.05 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.69 million shares of worth $2.21 million or 2.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.1 million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.