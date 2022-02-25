AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Is Currently -521.62% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.77. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at $0.0 or 0.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.05M. That closing price of ACRX’s stock is at a discount of -521.62% from its 52-week high price of $2.30 and is indicating a premium of 2.7% from its 52-week low price of $0.36. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.62%, in the last five days ACRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $0.37 price level, adding 14.51% to its value on the day. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.82% in past 5-day. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) showed a performance of -22.17% in past 30-days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.83% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.30% while that of industry is 16.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -14.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.85 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022. Company posted $738k and $511k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 150.70% while estimating it to be 95.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.00% during past 5 years.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.63% institutions for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ACRX for having 5.12 million shares of worth $5.22 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 4.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 3.82 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.9 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 3.2 million shares of worth $3.26 million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.66 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.7 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.