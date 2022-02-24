With 87.11% From The Low, Is AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.19 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $105.00M. That closing price of ACY’s stock is at a discount of -215.27% from its 52-week high price of $13.21 and is indicating a premium of 87.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 792.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AeroCentury Corp. (ACY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing 0.00%, in the last five days ACY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $4.19 price level, adding 18.32% to its value on the day. AeroCentury Corp.’s shares saw a change of -64.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.01% in past 5-day. AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY) showed a performance of -45.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.51 million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.95 to the stock, which implies a fall of -114.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.95 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.95. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 53.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 53.46% for stock’s current value.

AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) estimates and forecasts

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2020. Company posted $6.4 million and $7.15 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -53.60% during past 5 years.

ACY Dividends

AeroCentury Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 18 and February 24 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AeroCentury Corp. (AMEX:ACY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 43.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.33% institutions for AeroCentury Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at ACY for having 0.59 million shares of worth $7.05 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 13.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, which was holding about 0.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.47% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.96 million.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc.-Omni Tax Managed Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.34 million shares of worth $4.02 million or 7.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $1.29 million in the company or a holder of 2.43% of company’s stock.