With 60.55% Distance From Low, Is AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:AMTD) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:AMTD) saw 8.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.87 trading at $3.02 or 78.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.69B. That closing price of AMTD’s stock is at a discount of -41.92% from its 52-week high price of $9.75 and is indicating a premium of 60.55% from its 52-week low price of $2.71. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9350.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 44.44K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AMTD International Inc. (AMTD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 78.44%, in the last five days AMTD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/23/22 when the stock touched $6.87 price level, adding 13.15% to its value on the day. AMTD International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 116.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved 74.81% in past 5-day. AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:AMTD) showed a performance of 59.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18700.0 shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $69.90 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $69.90 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $69.90. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -917.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -917.47% for stock’s current value.

AMTD International Inc. (AMTD) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -38.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2021. Company posted $33.07 million and $38.26 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -33.50% while estimating it to be -1.70% for the next quarter.

AMTD Dividends

AMTD International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.93% institutions for AMTD International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at AMTD for having 1.28 million shares of worth $5.75 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 2.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, which was holding about 1.16 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.22 million.