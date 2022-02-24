With 19.44% Distance From Low, Is Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) Poised For More Gains?

In recent trading session, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) saw 1.31 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.36 trading at $0.07 or 22.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.84M. That most recent trading price of HYMC’s stock is at a discount of -2027.78% from its 52-week high price of $7.66 and is indicating a premium of 19.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 257.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 22.01%, in the last five days HYMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $0.36 price level, adding 10.0% to its value on the day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s shares saw a change of -52.24% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.85% in past 5-day. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) showed a performance of -34.63% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.23% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3511.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3511.11% for stock’s current value.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 89.10% in the current quarter and calculating 37.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 124.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $19 million for the same.

HYMC Dividends

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.41% institutions for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at HYMC for having 24.39 million shares of worth $14.97 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 40.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Whitebox Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 8.55 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.99 million shares of worth $1.47 million or 1.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.79 million in the company or a holder of 0.88% of company’s stock.