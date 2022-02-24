Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) At $7.90: What To Do?

In last trading session, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw 4.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.90 trading at $0.96 or 13.83% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $698.59M. That closing price of VIST’s stock is at a premium of 7.09% from its 52-week high price of $7.34 and is indicating a premium of 68.23% from its 52-week low price of $2.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 400.45K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.83%, in the last five days VIST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/23/22 when the stock touched $7.90 price level, adding 2.59% to its value on the day. Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares saw a change of 48.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.66% in past 5-day. Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) showed a performance of 47.66% in past 30-days.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 73.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 132.00% while that of industry is 23.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 150.00% in the current quarter and calculating 400.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 137.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $159.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $150.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2022.

VIST Dividends

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.41 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.41% institutions for Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the top institutional holder at VIST for having 3.25 million shares of worth $16.32 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 3.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Amundi, which was holding about 1.14 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.74 million.

On the other hand, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 0.13 million shares of worth $0.61 million or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 81659.0 shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $0.41 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.