Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) At $209.11: So What?

In recent trading session, Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) saw 4.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $209.11 trading at -$6.84 or -3.17% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $456.71B. That most recent trading price of V’s stock is at a discount of -20.83% from its 52-week high price of $252.67 and is indicating a premium of 9.09% from its 52-week low price of $190.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Visa Inc. (V), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 38 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 8 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 25 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.17%, in the last five days V remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $209.11 price level, adding 8.61% to its value on the day. Visa Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.21% in past 5-day. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) showed a performance of 6.99% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $271.43 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.96% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $204.80 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $312.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -49.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.06% for stock’s current value.

Visa Inc. (V) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Visa Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -7.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 20.47% while that of industry is 14.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.60% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 18.37%.

V Dividends

Visa Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and April 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)’s Major holders