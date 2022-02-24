Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Share Price Recovers 0.0% From Its Lows, But Can It Maintain Its Rise?

In last trading session, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw 1.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.21 trading at -$0.15 or -4.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $259.72M. That closing price of VKTX’s stock is at a discount of -125.86% from its 52-week high price of $7.25 and is indicating a discount of 0.0% from its 52-week low price of $3.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 1.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.46%, in the last five days VKTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/16/22 when the stock touched $3.21 price level, adding 15.75% to its value on the day. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.08% in past 5-day. Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) showed a performance of -9.83% in past 30-days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Viking Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -45.78% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.13% while that of industry is 8.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -26.70% in the current quarter and calculating -5.30% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -30.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.00%.

VKTX Dividends

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 02 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.71% institutions for Viking Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC is the top institutional holder at VKTX for having 7.99 million shares of worth $50.2 million. And as of Sep 29, 2021, it was holding 10.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.12 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.16 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 2.46 million shares of worth $14.32 million or 3.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.31 million shares on Sep 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $14.51 million in the company or a holder of 2.95% of company’s stock.