United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) Drops -4.68%, But A Strong Recovery May Be Imminent

In recent trading session, United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) saw 6.41 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.97 trading at -$0.44 or -4.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $24.15B. That most recent trading price of UMC’s stock is at a discount of -41.36% from its 52-week high price of $12.68 and is indicating a premium of 11.93% from its 52-week low price of $7.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 8.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 5 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.23 in the current quarter.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.68%, in the last five days UMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/17/22 when the stock touched $8.97 price level, adding 7.72% to its value on the day. United Microelectronics Corporation’s shares saw a change of -19.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.95% in past 5-day. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) showed a performance of -13.75% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.41 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.11% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.62 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.64. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -130.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 3.9% for stock’s current value.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that United Microelectronics Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.12% while that of industry is 26.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.30% in the current quarter and calculating 38.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.25 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.32 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $1.65 billion and $1.83 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 36.20% while estimating it to be 27.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 209.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 34.10%.

UMC Dividends

United Microelectronics Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.72 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.72% institutions for United Microelectronics Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at UMC for having 17.84 million shares of worth $208.71 million. And as of Dec 30, 2021, it was holding 0.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 17.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $206.49 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and iShares Semiconductor ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 12.02 million shares of worth $123.48 million or 0.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.18 million shares on Nov 29, 2021, making its stake of worth around $71.87 million in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.