UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Has Recovered 21.63 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -22.17% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In recent trading session, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw 4.34 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $17.59 trading at -$1.6 or -8.36% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $71.78B. That most recent trading price of UBS’s stock is at a discount of -22.17% from its 52-week high price of $21.49 and is indicating a premium of 18.02% from its 52-week low price of $14.42. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.60 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.36%, in the last five days UBS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/18/22 when the stock touched $17.59 price level, adding 13.86% to its value on the day. UBS Group AG’s shares saw a change of 7.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.38% in past 5-day. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) showed a performance of 3.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.49 million shares which calculate 3.35 days to cover the short interests.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that UBS Group AG is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.85% while that of industry is 4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -44.60% in the current quarter and calculating -19.60% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $8.12 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 54.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.74%.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in March and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.93%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.37 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 3.94%.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.02%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.99% institutions for UBS Group AG that are currently holding shares of the company. Norges Bank Investment Management is the top institutional holder at UBS for having 171.14 million shares of worth $2.42 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2020, it was holding 4.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 141.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2021. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.25 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager was holding 83.19 million shares of worth $1.33 billion or 2.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 41.85 million shares on Jul 30, 2021, making its stake of worth around $689.73 million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.